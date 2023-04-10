Recruitment scam: CBI to add 7 more officers to its SIT

KOLKATA: Top officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have decided to send seven more officers to Kolkata for speedy investigation in the recruitment scam case.



These seven officers include one Superintendent of Police (SP), three Deputy SPs (Dy. SPs), two Inspectors and one Sub-Inspector (SI) ranked official. They have been inducted in the team that is probing the recruitment scam case from Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Dhanbad and Bhopal units of the Central agency.

Recently, CBI was criticised multiple times by the lower courts and the Calcutta High Court. The Central agency was reportedly cautioned for delay in the investigation and was also directed to pace up the probe.

On the issue, recently a report was sent to Delhi by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) requesting for more manpower as new angles are being unearthed in the recruitment scam case. With the addition of the seven new officers, the strength of the SIT will be around 15. Sources informed that as of now these seven officers are reportedly being sent to Kolkata for at least two months. However, the tenure may get extended if necessary for the sake of the probe.