Recruitment scam case: CBI submits compliance report in HC

Kolkata: A day after submitting an additional chargesheet in connection with the alleged recruitment scam case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted a compliance report to the special bench of Calcutta High Court.



The CBI counsel apprised the special bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi about the supplementary chargesheet filed on Monday. The next hearing will take place on January 15.

The CBI had filed an additional chargesheet in four cases related to the alleged recruitment scam. These cases pertained to cases in SSC Group C, Group D, IX-X, XI-XII recruitment. According to news reports, the chargesheet mentioned seven persons, including former Education minister Partha Chatterjee and a bureaucrat.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier specified that the investigation conducted by the central investigative agency in the alleged recruitment scam needs to be completed by January. Last year in November, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to complete the investigation within two months.

However, according to a news agency, the chargesheet was not issued with regards to the primary recruitment case. It was only in connection with the SSC cases. Recently, CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed reports in the primary recruitment scam case at Calcutta High Court.