Recruitment scam case: CBI quizzes Tapas Saha

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday interrogated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Tehatta, Tapas Saha in connection with the alleged recruitment scam case and is learnt to have recorded his voice sample.

Sources said, Saha was summoned by the CBI in connection with the recruitment scam case probe. The MLA was asked to appear at the CBI office in Nizam Palace. Accordingly, on Friday around 11 am, Saha reached the CBI office with his lawyer. While entering the CBI office, Saha reportedly said that he was summoned by CBI but not asked to submit any document. After almost two hours, Saha left the CBI office without saying anything to the media. However, his lawyer later reportedly said that Saha’s voice sample was collected for the probe.

Saha was earlier interrogated by CBI in connection with the recruitment scam case.

Raid was also conducted at his house. During the probe, the Central agency got a voice recording where one of the voices was that of Saha. Now, the CBI reportedly wants to match the voice sample of Saha with the recording.