Recruitment process for primary teachers begins in South Dinajpur; about 127 clear examination

District Primary School Education (DPSE) department of South Dinajpur has started the recruitment process of primary teachers in the district. At present, the verification of certificates of the eligible candidates and counselling for posting is going on at the DPSE office.

According to an official source, a total of 127 primary teachers have passed the recruitment exam in the district this year.

There are 265 vacancies in the district for primary teacher recruitment. Adequate police force has been deployed.

On Tuesday, 85 candidates were called for paper verification and counselling at Balurghat DPSE office while the remaining 42 were called on Wednesday.

Incidentally, those who got the call for primary teacher recruitment counselling had applied for the 2017 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam. Four years after that application, the TET exam was held in 2021. The result was published in 2022. Following the result of the written exam, an interview took place in 2023. A case was filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding this appointment. After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court finally intervened and directed the Primary Recruitment Board of West Bengal to publish the panel for appointment in 2024. After the publication of that panel, finally the recruitment process has commenced.