Recruitment of primary teachers: HC junks board’s notification

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed the notification issued by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) allowing candidates who had passed TET and are admitted for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) training in 2020-22 to participate in the current recruitment process.



Challenging this decision of the Board, a few job seekers had filed a case at Calcutta High Court. According to the petitioners, candidates who had completed D.El.Ed training can participate in the recruitment process.

Hence, they raised questions on candidates participating without completing the training. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had upheld the Board’s decision. However, on Tuesday the Division Bench dismissed it.