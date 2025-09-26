Recruitment notice for over 13K primary school teachers issued

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Thursday night issued a notification for the recruitment of 13,421 assistant teachers in government-aided and sponsored primary and junior basic schools across the state. The online application process will begin after Durga Puja, with the detailed schedule to be announced separately.

The notification came hours after Education minister Bratya Basu’s announcement on X. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Basu said: “On the Chief Minister’s directive and initiative, the Primary Education Board has already issued the recruitment notification for over 13,000 vacant posts. This is very good news for unemployed youths. The board will begin the recruitment process right after Puja.”

As per the notification, applicants must be at least 18 years old as of January 1, 2025, with an upper age limit of 40. Relaxations will apply to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PwD, ex-servicemen, exempted categories and para teachers. Eligible candidates must hold the prescribed academic and teacher training qualifications, along with having cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by WBBPE.

Selection will be based on a 50-mark evaluation matrix: Madhyamik results (5 marks), Higher Secondary (10), teacher training (15), TET score (5), extra-curricular activities (5), viva voce (5) and, where applicable, an aptitude test or para teachers’ teaching experience (5).

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 600 for general category candidates, Rs 500 for OBC-A and OBC-B, and Rs 300 for SC, ST, EWS and PwD candidates.