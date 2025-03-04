Recruitment letters sent to primary teacher candidates after 15 years

Malda: After nearly 15 years, the Malda District Primary School Council (DPSC) has begun issuing appointment letters to primary teacher candidates, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. Candidates who had applied in the 2009-10 recruitment cycle have started receiving their letters via speed post, according to sources from the council.

On Monday, at least 300 appointment letters were dispatched, confirmed Basanti Barman, the chairman of DPSC, Malda. Reports indicate that aspirants from the 2009-10 batch had been protesting for years, demanding their rightful recruitment. Although the High Court had ordered the process to proceed in 2017, it was stalled again after a few appointment letters were issued in 2021. This prolonged delay led to renewed protests, pressuring authorities to complete the recruitment.

Barman personally signed the appointment letters at the DPSC office, located in Atul Market under English Bazar Police Station on Monday. This recruitment is expected to address the acute teacher shortage in primary schools across the district. However, candidates may be posted in schools far from their residences, depending on vacancies.

Expressing her stance, Barman stated: “We have always supported recruitment. Whenever we get the opportunity, we try to complete the process as quickly as possible. In this case, after receiving the High Court’s order, we immediately began sending out the appointment letters.” Among the candidates, Bhaskar Thakur, who finally received his appointment letter, shared his relief, saying: “It feels like my exile is finally over after 15 years. We had waited long for this job. Thanks to the High Court and DPSC for ensuring justice. However, the question remains — will our years of loss ever be compensated?”