Recruitment in upper primary: ‘Counselling likely to start from Nov 6’

Kolkata: With the Calcutta High Court giving its nod, the counselling of candidates for recruitment in the upper primary is likely to start from November 6 or 7.



The approval from the judiciary has allowed the West Bengal Central School Service Commission also known as SSC to select the schools for posting of the candidates, whose names feature in the merit list.

The entire counselling process against 14339 vacancies is expected to be completed by November itself.

“The court has directed for the conduct of counselling but has not yet given the recommendation. We are hopeful of getting approval for the recommendation

from the Calcutta High Court at a later stage,” a senior official of

SSC said.

Chairman of School Service Commission Siddhartha Majumder said that the office is closing for puja from Tuesday and will reopen on October 30. So, a call letter will be issued from October 30.

The recruitment in the upper primary has been stalled for seven years and job aspirants have been sitting in dharna at Esplanade for 318 days.