Recruitment for house staff docs to begin at Jalpaiguri Med Hosp soon

Jalpaiguri: Despite existing vacancies, the recruitment process for house staff doctors had been delayed, causing issues in delivering healthcare services. To address this, Jalpaiguri Government Medical College authorities are initiating recruitment for nine vacant positions of house staff doctors to ensure proper health service delivery. The recruitment process will be expedited through interviews scheduled for May 13, benefiting patients seeking treatment at the medical college hospital.



Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital comprises four main departments — Medicine, Surgery, Gynecology and Pediatrics. Additionally, it offers services through over ten departments, including Psychiatry, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and the Emergency department. House staff doctors primarily work in the Emergency and Indoor departments.

Upon a patient's admission from the Emergency department, the house staff doctor in that ward provides initial medical services and reports the patient's condition to senior doctors. Furthermore, they supervise the patients' physical condition in the ward.Currently, Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Hospital has a total of 27 house staff doctor positions, of which 18 are filled.

Kalyan Khan, Medical Superintendent-cum-vice-principal (MSVP) of Medical College Hospital, stated: "Medical students become eligible to work as house staff doctors after completing their internship. However, the shortage of house staff doctors has impacted medical services and increased workload on other doctors. Hence, we are filling these vacant positions through interviews scheduled for May 13. Successful candidates will be employed on a one-year contract."