Recruitment exam will be held on time: Minister

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday reaffirmed that the fresh recruitment examination for 35,726 assistant teacher posts in state-aided and sponsored schools will be conducted as per schedule, despite ongoing protests by a section of teachers.

“There were legal challenges against the recruitment notification, but we have won the case,” said Basu. “I’m not bothered by what a small section is doing. The majority of candidates are preparing for the exam. It will be held on time,” he said.

His remarks come amid renewed agitation by a group of terminated teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court verdict. The protesters, under the banner of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, are set to march to the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office on Thursday, demanding a delay in the recruitment process.

The fresh recruitment notification, issued on May 30, has laid out a clear timeline. The online application window opens on June 16 at 5 pm and will remain open until July 14.

The written test is tentatively scheduled for the first week of September. Final results are expected in late October, followed by interviews in early November and the commencement of counselling on November 29.

Although the notification explicitly states that the entire process remains subject to the outcome of pending review petitions filed by the state government and the Commission, the agitation by teachers continues.