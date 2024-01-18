Recruitment case: Spl CBI court pulls up CBI officer

The special CBI court at Alipore pulled up CBI’s investigating officer in the recruitment scam for not remaining present in court during the hearing of the bail application filed by the former School Service Commissioner (SSC) advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha.

The lawyer representing Sinha submitted that the final charge sheet filed by the CBI in the recruitment

case was half-baked. It was further alleged that several forensic test reports in the case are yet to arrive. The lawyer representing CBI reportedly responded that all the information collected regarding the case is in the case diary. CBI was asked to complete the investigation of the recruitment case

by January 9 as per the order of the Supreme Court. Another accused in the recruitment case Chandan Mandal had also applied for bail on Wednesday.

With regards to this appeal, CBI had sought for more time. The investigating officer of CBI was not present during the case hearing. According to a news agency, the judge expressed disappointment in the officer’s absence and further observed that in case of any error, the officer will have to bear the brunt.

Sinha, along with Ashok Saha, were arrested by the CBI in connection with the SSC recruitment case on August 10, 2022.