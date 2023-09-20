Recruitment case: Discontent with probe, HC seeks report from CBI director

Discontent with CBI’s probe into the alleged recruitment corruption case, Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, sought a report from the central probe agency’s director, Praveen Sood.

According to reports, Sood will have to attend the hearing virtually and needs to submit a report on October 4. The CBI had submitted a case diary in the court on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay expressed dissatisfaction with the

case diary.

He had issued an order asking Ashwin Shenvi, DIG, CBI who heads the special investigation team (SIT) to come to court on September 27 and clarify the failure of his team to conduct the probe.

The CBI had presented the Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) sheet as part of the investigation and Justice Gangopadhyay refused to accept it as evidence, reportedly stating that they were not the original ones.

Further, the court accused a section of West Bengal Board of Primary Education of having a nexus with former president of the Board, Manik Bhattacharya.

The judge observed that some within the central investigating agency are trying to shield the culprits. When the judge asked whether the statement of Bhattacharya was recorded, the CBI counsel said that the agency has made progress in the case but needs some more time.