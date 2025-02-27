Recruitment case: Abhishek dubs CBI’s 3rd chargesheet ‘politically motivated’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee has accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of floating “politically motivated” narratives to tarnish his image in its third supplementary chargesheet relating to the recruitment

scam in Bengal.

The supplementary charge sheet concerned was filed against Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias ‘Kalighter Kaku’.

The CBI has reportedly claimed that in the audio clip recovered by probe officers from a laptop, the names of Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya have surfaced. Both Chatterjee and Bhattacharya were booked in the recruitment scam probed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The issued legal statement signed by Banerjee’s lawyer stated that it was in response to the “misleading and unsubstantiated claims” made in the latest CBI chargesheet regarding the alleged teacher recruitment case.

It said that despite Banerjee’s full cooperation with ED and CBI- “appearing whenever summoned and providing all necessary documents”- the CBI has resorted to “baseless allegations”.

It was pointed out that the ED, which is probing the money laundering angle, did not file any charge sheet against Abhishek.

This supposedly underscores the absence of incriminating material against him.

The statement called the third supplementary chargesheet a “fishing expedition” aimed at harassing Abhishek and that CBI “failed” to provide a shred of corroborative evidence, with no supporting

documents appended to its claims. It stated that the ED earlier attempted to “implicate” Banerjee but the Calcutta High Court ruled against it, finding no

material evidence.

“After failing through the ED, political forces have turned to the CBI, misusing central agencies to push their agenda,” read the statement.

The CBI was accused of floating a politically motivated narrative to tarnish Abhishek’s reputation.

“By inserting unverified statements into a case concerning others, the agency has raised serious concerns about the fairness of its investigation,” it claimed.

The statement read that Abhishek remains resolute in his pursuit of truth and justice. He will not be intimidated by these “baseless allegations” and will fight relentlessly “to expose this conspiracy, safeguard his integrity; and ensure

justice prevails”.