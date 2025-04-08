Recovery of blood-soaked body sparks tension in Hemtabad

Raiganj: The blood-soaked body of an unidentified young man was spotted near a ditch in Dodhikot Bari of Bangalbari Gram Panchayat in Hemtabad, North Dinajpur, on Tuesday morning. The appearance of the corpse suggested that the person could have been hacked to death. Local residents suspect that the murder occurred elsewhere, with the body being transported to their village, leading to heightened tension in the area.

This incident follows a similar case from a month ago, when 35-year-old Bittu Kshetry was killed and his body, along with his scooter, was set ablaze in a straw heap at Dhoaroi in the same Gram Panchayat areas. The police later apprehended the suspects involved in that case. The discovery of another young man’s body in a nearby locality has further sparked tension among the residents.

Sujit Kumar Lama, Inspector in-charge of Hemtabad Police Station, stated: “The youth still remains unidentified. We recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The cause of death will be clarified in the post-mortem report. As the location is close to the railway track, the possibility of an accident cannot be ruled out. We have initiated efforts to trace his identity.”