Recovery efforts for lost Army equipment in Teesta underway

Jalpaiguri: After the disaster in Sikkim, a joint operation by the police and the Army is underway to recover Army equipment and mortar shells that were carried away by the Teesta River during the flash flood of October 4.



On Monday, search was conducted in several places under the jurisdiction of the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station as well as in Malbazar, Mainaguri and Rajganj Police Stations of Jalpaiguri district. It has been reported that several Gram Panchayats (GP) in the Jalpaiguri Sadar Block have temporarily banned public entry to the basin area.

Jalpaiguri Police Super Khandbhale Umesh Ganpat stated that three bodies were recovered from the Teesta on Monday with the total count rising to 44. Of this, 6 are Army personnel, 5 are identified civilians and the remaining have not been identified yet.

An Army camp was washed away during the disaster in Sikkim of Wednesday. As a result, along with other materials, Army ammunition, mortar shells and other equipment also got carried away. In addition to collecting firewood from the Teesta, local residents brought home the mortar shells from the river. ­

Khokon Biswas, a resident of Vivekananda village in Teesta adjacent to Jalpaiguri town, said: “Many people in our area brought the shells home along with firewood and stored them. After the recent mortar shell explosion in Champadanga three days ago, they were frightened. Those who had taken the shells home are now leaving them back on the banks triggering panic.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Army, in coordination with the police from Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, conducted searches in the Teesta basin area of Baropatia GP in the Sadar block. It is known that several residents of the area have handed over the shells in their possession to the army. Residents also mentioned that some of the shells had been buried and disposed of but the Army has not provided information about the number of shells disposed of or found.