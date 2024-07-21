Record turnout expected for Martyrs’ Day rally from North Bengal region

Siliguri: Preparations are in full swing in the North Bengal districts for the July 21 July commemorations in Kolkata. From Thursday, TMC leaders and workers started leaving for Kolkata from Siliguri. Trains and buses have also been arranged.

“Like every year, this year too, a record number of people from North Bengal will be attending the event in Kolkata,” stated Ghosh. Jalpaiguri District Trinamool president Mahua Gope said: “There is a lot of enthusiasm among the supporters. Sixty-six buses have been arranged. About 300 to 400 people from the blocks are going by train. A total of around 20,000 workers are scheduled to attend.”

Around 10,000 TMC workers will be going to Kolkata from Alipurduar. State general secretary Sourav Chakraborty said: “This time the Railway has created some issues, which is why we have hired 40 buses.”

The enthusiasm is palpable in Cooch Behar. TMC won the lone Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat in North Bengal during the last Parliamentary polls. President of Cooch Behar district Trinamool Abhijit de Bhowmik said: “Workers started departing for Kolkata since Wednesday, as a result almost twice the target number of workers are going to Kolkata this time.” Local leaders have been posted at different railway stations to help the workers. Some of the party leaders are already in Kolkata to oversee arrangements.

In Malda, a total of 63 buses and almost 200 cars have been arranged by the party to attend the meeting in Kolkata for nearly 15,000 TMC supporters and leaders to go to Kolkata.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, said: “A record number of workers and supporters from Malda district will be present in this year’s martyr’s day rally. Rallies have also been taken out at various places in Malda today to boost up the party activists.”

Subhash Chaki, vice-president of TMC’s South Dinajpur district, stated: “More than 4000 TMC workers and supporters have left for Kolkata. We expect nearly a thousand more to depart by Saturday night. Dry food, ORS, and drinking water were arranged along the way.

Around ten thousand TMC activists and leaders from North Dinajpur will attend. Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee said: “Hundreds of women supporters will also attend the programme this year.”