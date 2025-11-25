‘Record time’: 120 BLOs finish distribution, digitisation of SIR forms

Kolkata: At a time when several booth-level officers (BLOs) have been voicing concerns over heavy workload, 121 BLOs across West Bengal have already achieved 100 per cent distribution and digitisation of enumeration forms, state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Monday.

“We are sharing their photographs and short videos on our office’s social media handle. They are also being felicitated for their good work,” Agarwal said. Among the achievers, Brishaketu Bauri of Gagi village in Bagmundi, Purulia, set a record by completing both distribution and digitisation of voter enumeration forms for booth 240/189 in 15 days.

Wahid Akram Mandal, under the Ranaghat Uttar Purba Assembly constituency, completed the same task in 17 days. According to Election Commission sources, Bauri’s booth has 783 electors.

An assistant teacher at Pirargaria Primary School, Bauri said: “I started distributing forms from Day One and worked overnight on digitisation. I wanted to ensure voters did not face any difficulty in filling the forms”.

Mandal, the BLO of Part No. 101 at Barachupria Primary School, said he initially received 100 forms a day from November 4. “I ensured all forms were distributed the same day.

Once collections began, I worked late into the night to finish digitisation. There were occasional glitches in the app, but I continued whenever the connection normalised,” he said. His mantra: never keep anything pending.

Mandal was felicitated on Sunday by the ERO Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).