Record success as South Dinajpur farmers exceed Aman paddy target

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur has exceeded the target of Aman paddy production in 1,66,000 hectares of agricultural land in the district. Now, it is expected to surpass this target, according to agriculture officials.

The predominantly agrarian district of West Bengal, often called the “rice bowl” of the region, has recently concluded the Aman paddy sowing. With adequate rainfall this year, cultivators are optimistic of a good harvest.

Though intermittent and irregular rains are still continuing, the Agricultural department has confirmed that there is no likelihood of significant crop damage. Farmers remain hopeful, unlike in previous years when erratic monsoons posed threats to their produce.

Agriculture department officials confirmed that the cultivation target for the year has been fully achieved with record-breaking success. The district had earlier aimed to cover 1,66,000 hectares of land under Aman paddy production and this milestone has already been met.

Agricultural officer Amit Chattopadhyay said: “This year, the Agriculture department had targeted 1,66,000 hectares of land across South Dinajpur for Aman paddy production.

We are pleased to inform you that the target has been fully achieved with record-breaking output. There has been no report of damage to crops due to rainfall.

Moreover, the department is encouraging farmers to enroll in the state government’s Shasya Bima Insurance scheme, which is under SBI General Insurance. Bank authorities, in collaboration with our department, are conducting camps across the district for the benefit of farmers. Insurance forms have already been issued to ensure farmers receive proper compensation if required.”