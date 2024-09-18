Record number of patients get treatment at Siliguri District Hosp

SILIGURI: The ongoing protest by junior doctors at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) has led to a surge in the number of patients seeking treatment at Siliguri District Hospital. Over the past month, the hospital has treated approximately 55,000 outdoor patients, 15,000 more than the usual numbers.



During the protest, which involves post-graduate trainees (PGTs) and junior doctors, patients seeking treatment at NBMCH’s outdoor and emergency departments have faced significant challenges. However, junior doctors had set up ‘Abhaya Clinics’ on the hospital premises to provide limited care. Many patients are opting for treatment at Siliguri District Hospital rather than taking the risk of visiting NBMCH.

Chandan Ghosh, superintendent of Siliguri District Hospital said: “About 55,000 patients have come for outdoor treatment this month, which is a significant increase. We are prepared and have made arrangements so that no patient is turned away.” Patients are also satisfied with the services provided by the hospital amid protests. Dhanpati Roy, a patient from Malbazar, who sought treatment at the hospital, expressed satisfaction with the services provided there. “I came to the district hospital because of the ongoing protest at NBMCH, and I received good service here,” Roy said.

The protest has severely disrupted services at NBMCH, where around 2,500 patients are treated daily in the outdoor departments. Senior doctors are trying to maintain services, but many patients have had to leave without receiving treatment. In contrast, Siliguri District Hospital, which normally treats 1,000 to 1,200 outdoor patients daily, is now seeing much higher numbers. Additionally, Siliguri District Hospital has ramped up security measures. Previously, six police officers were stationed at the hospital; that number has now increased to 15, including six female officers. At night, a police constable accompanies female doctors on rounds. The hospital has also expanded its surveillance system, with 41 CCTV cameras currently in place and an additional 71 cameras set to be installed soon. The number of private security personnel has been increased to 100.