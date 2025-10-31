Record number of migratory birds flock Kulik Bird Sanctuary

Raiganj: The Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary in North Dinajpur has witnessed a record-breaking arrival of migratory birds this year, with a total of 1,00,058 birds recorded during the annual bird census marking the highest count ever. The rise in bird population has brought joy to nature lovers and tourists alike, reaffirming Raiganj Kulik Sanctuary’s importance as a vital haven for migratory species.

According to the census report conducted on September 14 and 15 under the supervision of the Raiganj Social Forestry Division, in collaboration with several non-governmental organisations and NCC students from Raiganj University, the sanctuary has seen remarkable growth in bird population. The breakdown includes 69558 open billed storks, 15486 egrets, 9951 cormorants, 3557 night herons and 1506 glossy ibises.

Migratory species generally arrive at the sanctuary during the first-half of June for nesting and breeding. They typically depart by mid-October after rearing their young. The bird count shows a steady rise compared to previous years. In 2024, the number stood at 96,917 while 78,141 were recorded in 2023 and 99,339 in 2022.

Gautam Tantia, Secretary of the North Dinajpur unit of People for Animals, attributed the increase to favorable weather conditions and said: “This year, rainfall arrived at the right time, ensuring ample food for the birds. The absence of cyclonic storms also helped their survival.” He, however, warned that the filling up of nearby marshlands within a 10 km radius might lead to future food shortages for the birds.

Divisional Forest Officer Bhupen Biswakarma of Raiganj Social Forestry Division stated: ”Our forest staff maintained strict vigilance to prevent poaching and ensured adequate food and safety for the avian visitors. The birds arrived on time and had plenty of food in and around the sanctuary. Tourists are also delighted with the surge in bird numbers.”