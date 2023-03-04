‘Record’ hurdle: Death certificate of 1978 Bengal flood victim holds key to grandson’s dream

KOLKATA: An aspiring young singer from the city is seeking his grandfather’s death certificate to secure a passport to pursue a career in music across the border in Bangladesh.



A resident of Ashoknagar called Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on March 3, 2023, requesting the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor for assistance since without the passport, his son, a minor, will not be able to go to Bangladesh to chase his dreams.

The man said he lost his father in 1978, the year of the Bengal flood.

His father reportedly died in the city’s SSKM Hospital and was cremated at the Keoratala crematorium.

The exact date, he mentioned, is May 10, 1978. The man said he was only six years old when he lost his father. His family, till date, has not been able to get the death certificate.

The man said his son needs to travel to Bangladesh soon, and for which he needs a passport. However, since the son is a minor, the father needs to first get a passport done.

However, he has encountered difficulty in securing the passport due to the absence of a death certificate of his father.

He said he made several rounds of the Keoratala crematorium where he was even asked to lodge a general diary at the Ashoknagar Police Station but so far there has been no solution. Following his request, the Mayor too checked the records of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation but didn’t find any. On confirming from him the date of his father’s death, Hakim said the KMC may have to look at old files from the crematorium dating back to 1978.

Hakim has assured the man that his son will be able to pursue his dreams and the Mayor will personally look into the matter to ensure the death certificate is issued.

Hakim has requested for a week’s time for the KMC to sort out the matter.