Record female candidates register for West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2024

A record number of female candidates have enrolled for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024. The total number of registered candidates has jumped from 32,945 in 2023 to 43,121 in 2024.

According to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), one of the contributing reasons for the increase in the number of female candidates is the reduction of the registration fees for reserved and unreserved category women.

The common test for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and architecture will take place on April 28. Under its instructions to candidates while registering for WBJEE-2024, they have mentioned that the examination fee for general male candidates will be Rs 500, for general female and reserved category male candidates it will be Rs 400 and for reserved category female candidates and third gender candidates it will be Rs 300. The total number of registration has also increased by 17,773 candidates. In 2023, the number of candidates registered was 1,24,919. It has increased to 1,42,692 in 2024. Among the registered candidates, a total of 99,571 candidates have registered in 2024 which is an increase from 2023–91,974.

It was further pointed out by the Board official that many candidates had raised queries on the student credit card. The Board officials had asked them to check the higher education website to avail the benefits. According to a source, this was a contributing factor.