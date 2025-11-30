Record cocoon prices bring cheer to Malda’s silk farmers

Malda: Sericulture farmers across Malda are celebrating a rare windfall as cocoon prices hit an unprecedented high this season. On Friday, premium-quality cocoons fetched up to Rs 26,000 per kg at the Kaliachak Cocoon Market—the highest rate recorded in recent years. The unexpected spike has brought renewed confidence to thousands of families dependent on the district’s age-old silk industry.

From early morning, farmers from Chanchal, Manikchak, Mothabari, Sujapur, Kaliachak, Jalalpur and Kaliachak-III arrived at the market with their harvests loaded on trucks and vans. Many left with broad smiles after selling at record prices. “This time we will finally make some profit,” said several farmers while returning home with cash in hand.

Nearly 70,000 families in Malda depend on sericulture. Once struggling to survive, the sector has bounced back significantly in recent years, thanks to sustained government intervention. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has played a key role in reviving the traditional industry through improved schemes, upgraded training, and supply of high-quality silkworm eggs.

Minister of State Sabina Yeasmin has also taken an active role by working directly with farmers. Under her guidance, extensive plantation drives, construction of modern rearing houses and strengthened market linkages have been implemented. These efforts have ensured a stable and transparent marketplace for cultivators.

Malda District Silk Yarn Producers’ Association and Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industries President Ujjal Saha credited both the state government and industry stakeholders for the turnaround. “In the past few years, the quality of cocoons has improved tremendously. After receiving the GI tag, the demand for Malda’s Nistari silk has risen across India and abroad. The prices we saw today will help farmers recover their losses,” he said. He further added, “We thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her continued support. We are expecting that this year our sericulture will develop even further in our district.”

A major contributor to the current success is the introduction of a transparent auction system at cocoon markets. This has ensured fair pricing and eliminated long-standing irregularities. Malda’s historic Nistari silk, the only silk variety in India to receive a GI tag, has seen a rise in brand value. According to Saha: “If we can revive the Mughal-era silk legacy, local employment will expand, and migrant labour problems could be reduced. Women, too, are becoming financially independent through sericulture.”