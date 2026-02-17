Reconstruction of iconic Holong Forest bungalow begins after two years

Alipurduar: Nearly two years and seven months after it was gutted in a devastating fire, the Forest Department has formally initiated the reconstruction of the iconic Holong Forest Bungalow inside Jaldapara National Park.

On Monday, the Jaldapara Forest Division handed over the land to the appointed contractor for rebuilding the heritage lodge at an estimated cost of Rs. 8 crore. The reconstruction will be undertaken under the supervision of the Public Works Department, marking a significant step toward restoring one of North Bengal’s most sought-after forest accommodations.

The historic wooden bungalow, originally built in 1967, was reduced to ashes in a massive fire on June 18, 2024, around 9:30 pm. Over the decades, the picturesque lodge had become synonymous with the wilderness experience of Jaldapara, attracting tourists from across India and abroad. Its destruction dealt a severe blow not only to visitors but also to stakeholders in the tourism industry across the Dooars.

Following widespread demands for rebuilding the structure in its original architectural style, the state government approved the project approximately six months ago and sanctioned Rs. 8 crore for the reconstruction. To mitigate future fire risks, the department has decided against reconstructing the bungalow entirely in wood. The new eight-room structure will instead use a combination of concrete and wood while retaining its earlier architectural character.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to lay the foundation stone before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Full-scale construction work is likely to commence soon thereafter. Divisional Forest Officer Parvin Kaswan said all preliminary preparations have been completed and the land has been formally handed over to the contractor. “We hope the work will begin soon,” he said.