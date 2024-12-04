Recommendation letters of upper primary schools: Guidelines issued for DIs

Kolkata: In the backdrop of a number of candidates complaining of difficulties in joining schools with recommendation letters of upper primary, the School Education Directorate on Thursday came out with clear cut guidelines for the District Inspectors (DIs) so that there is no inconvenience caused.

The DIs have been instructed to take immediate steps for appointment of administrators as a number of schools have the term of its managing committee expiring. A number of schools that do not have administrators are denying students.

The direction further clarifies that some district inspectors are insisting on production of TET admit card, though e-mark sheet of TET (2015) or TET certificate (2011) should be considered sufficient. “There is no government order for demanding admit cards,” the order reads.

The Education department has received complaints of some DIs asking for interview call letters which is an absurd proposition with no government direction regarding the same.

The instructions further clarify that the concerned school authority is the appointing authority in the ongoing upper primary recruitment and no school should be under the impression that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education can only issue appointment letters.

It has been mentioned that job seekers cannot be harassed for minor spelling mistakes or incorrect pin codes with

the School Service Commission verifying all the information while issuing

recommendation letters.

The DIs should pay special attention in ensuring that no general candidate gets a job in the reserve category.

According to sources, around 70 job seekers have reported problems in recruitment. Out of these, 29 cases have been resolved already.