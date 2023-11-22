Recommendation for suspension of 2 docs sent to Swasthya Bhavan

Recommendation for the suspension of two doctors has been sent to Swasthya Bhavan, Kolkata along with Dr Dinesh Biswas being stripped of the post of Superintendent of the Darjeeling District Hospital following the death of a woman which sparked unrest.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to implement a number of rules and regulations to ensure smooth functioning of the hospital. Biometric scanners will be installed to keep a tab on the presence of doctors during duty hours.

On Tuesday, ruckus broke out at the Darjeeling District Hospital with two incidents of death.

In one incident, a mother died after giving birth while in the second case, a seven-month -old baby (foetus) died but there was no medical intervention for hours. Both the patient parties lodged complaints alleging negligence.

“We held two meetings on Wednesday, one with all the doctors of the hospital and another with the patient party of the deceased woman. The CMOH has written to Swasthya Bhavan apprising them of the situation and proposing the suspension of Dr Uden and Dr Shashank Kumar Gupta,” stated Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA.

The CMOH has also ordered Dr Dinesh Biswas to step down from the post of Superintendent and ACMOH-3 has been given dual charge of Superintendent.

“Within a month, the GTA will set up a help desk along with a monitoring committee at the hospital. While the helpdesk will guide the patients, the monitoring committee will ensure that the doctors follow rules,” stated Arun Sigchi, GTA Sabhasad in-charge of health.

Doctors will now have to do the rounds of the in-patient wards from 8:30 am to 10:30 am following which patient parties will be able to meet the doctors to take health updates of the patients.

“We have told the doctors clearly that private practice during duty hours will not be allowed. Biometric scanners will be put up to know at what time a doctor is entering and leaving,” stated Sigchi.

“From now on they will have to take written permission from the authorities to leave the station.

They will have to work on all scheduled days as per government norms and duty roster, followed elsewhere in the state. There will be no system of adjustments or proxy. GTA will keep a strict tab on the hospital along with the monitoring committee,” added Sigchi.

The three-member inquiry team, after preliminary examination, has stated that the woman died of excessive bleeding post delivery. Meanwhile, Sita Chettri’s body was taken to Bijanbari block, Darjeeling following the meetings.