Recognition: English Bazar Municipality declared ODF+

Malda: The English Bazar Municipality (EBM) has achieved the Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) status for its significant efforts in building adequate community toilets and managing liquid waste. The recognition came under the Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which officially sent the certificate to the civic body from Shimla recently.

The certification was granted after a nationwide survey conducted across cities last month. The civic body has not only expanded toilet facilities but also strengthened its waste management system. For liquid and solid waste disposal, a large dumping yard has been set up at Mahadipur, with work scheduled to begin by December this year. Speaking on the achievement, EBM Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said: “We have ensured proper toilet facilities at the bus stand, Railway station and all key intersections of the city. Earlier, we were recognised for keeping the city garbage-free and for providing improved municipal health services. Now, receiving the ODF Plus status makes us one of the leading municipalities in the country.”

This recognition highlights EBM’s commitment to cleanliness, better sanitation and sustainable urban health management, setting an example for other municipalities in Bengal.