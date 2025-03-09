Recent study highlights alarming trend in conservation status of adjutant storks

Kolkata: A recent collaborative study by researchers from Bodoland University (Assam), Indian Statistical Institute (ISI Kolkata) and Pukyong National University (South Korea) highlights alarming trends in the conservation status of adjutant storks amid climate change. The study underscores the urgency of adaptive conservation strategies to safeguard the future of these majestic storks.

Globally, three species of adjutant storks exist: the Greater Adjutant (Leptoptilos dubius), the Lesser Adjutant (Leptoptilos javanicus) and the Marabou Stork (Leptoptilos crumenifer). While the Marabou Stork is endemic to Africa, the Greater and Lesser Adjutants are native to Asia and have been listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The Greater Adjutant, once critically endangered with only 1,200 individuals worldwide and the Lesser Adjutant, with approximately 5,000 individuals, have recently been reclassified as Near Threatened due to ongoing conservation efforts.

According to lead researcher Imon Abedin from Bodoland University, climate change is expected to severely impact the suitable habitats of both species across South and Southeast Asia. Projections indicate that the habitat of the Greater Adjutant could shrink by over 95 per cent under all future climate scenarios, reducing from its current suitable range of 38,686 km² — already just 5.91 per cent of its total extent. Similarly, the Lesser Adjutant’s habitat is expected to shift towards Southeast Asia, resulting in a 20 per cent reduction from its present suitable range of 239,490 km², which currently constitutes 22.59 per cent of its IUCN-designated range. Furthermore, the study warns of climate-driven habitat fragmentation, which could be devastating for both species.

“The Greater Adjutant faces complete loss of viable habitat patches, while the Lesser Adjutant is likely to experience increased discontinuity in its range,” said Tanoy Mukherjee from ISI. Shantanu Kundu from Pukyong National University corresponding author of this research article highlighted waste disposal as a crucial concern, advocating for stricter policies on the segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, along with the immediate burial of potentially toxic animal carcasses. Additionally, Hilloljyoti Singha from Bodoland University emphasised the importance of raising awareness among local communities — villagers, cattle owners, tea garden workers and farmers — about the dangers of using poison to retaliate against dogs, as scavenging adjutant storks are at risk of secondary poisoning.

The study, published recently in a peer-reviewed journal ‘Scientific Reports’ employs an ensemble Species Distribution Model to assess the climatic factors influencing conservation planning for these threatened bird species.

The researchers stressed the necessity of protecting tall nesting trees, especially those near Protected Areas and

National Highways.

They have urged the IUCN to reassess the conservation status of these species, incorporating climate change projections into future evaluations.

They have further advocated expansion of conservation efforts for the Greater Adjutant to other key regions of Northeast India, such as Sivasagar, Jorhat and Tinsukia, while considering socio-political challenges after a

chieving success in Assam’s Kamrup district.