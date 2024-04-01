‘Received about Rs 5.4 cr for Lok Sabha polls from ECI, survey for infra dev begins’

Malda: Malda district has received Rs 5.4 crore for making the arrangements for the Parliamentary elections.



The infrastructure development, wherever needed, will be done and a survey in this regard has already been started. The block level officials have already been visiting the polling stations in the district to file requisition for the same.

The training for the polling officials has already been kicked off for the first phase. Assuming any foul weather, the district election cell is also making preparations for adequate lighting arrangements at the polling stations.

Nitin Singhania, District Election Officer and District Magistrate of Malda said: “Everything is being stocked to provide lighting on an emergency basis in

the booths. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed for making adequate provision of lighting at polling stations. Hurricane, lantern, hazaks will be replaced by digital and LED lights this time. Candles are also being bought. However, a list is being made of what will be kept in the kitbox to provide lighting on an emergency basis.

There will also be hurricanes. Sudden lighting problems may occur during rainstorms. Therefore, everything possible is being kept as an additional or alternative system.” There are 3,088 polling stations for two Lok Sabha constituencies, North and South Malda, in the district. Over 13,000 polling personnel have been given training for the election. The polling stations which do not have an electricity connection are now being connected on an emergency basis. All the infrastructure will be ready in the next two weeks, said officials.

Piyush Salunkhe, Additional District Magistrate general, said: “The survey of what is needed has started. We have Rs 5.4 crore received from the commission. Tenders will be called on an urgent basis for purchase of voting materials.”