Rebel BJP MLA trains guns at BJP for ‘betraying Gorkha cause’

: Bishnu Prasad Sharma, the rebel BJP MLA of Kurseong who is contesting as an Independent candidate this Lok Sabha election, has once again pulled up the BJP along with BJP candidate Raju Bista for having “betrayed the Gorkha cause.” He even alleged that Raju Bista was involved in corruption revolving around drinking water projects in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills. “The BJP-led Union government has not fulfilled its promises towards the Gorkhas,” stated Sharma, addressing mediapersons, in Siliguri, on Wednesday.

“While asking for votes, the Central government and the BJP talk about a permanent political solution or a separate state. When the polls are over they steer clear of the issue,” Sharma said.

“I have raised the demands before the BJP state and Central leadership on a number of occasions. However, they did not pay any heed. When I spoke about a separate state in the Assembly, the BJP leadership suppressed me. Raju Bista even complained against me to the BJP top brass in Delhi. If they had fulfilled the demands, I would not have contested in the Lok Sabha polls,” Sharma added. Sharma has been allotted the Safety Pin symbol this election. He has started campaigning door-to-door. “What can be a political solution for the Gorkhas other than a separate state? If the Central government can give me the answer, I will resign immediately from the party. Bista has not done any development in the hills in the capacity of an MP. He is involved in corruption in the drinking water project. I will demand an inquiry into this too” alleged Sharma.

“Raju Bista is running the BJP like a company. The developments he claimed have happened even where there is no BJP MP. What has he done? About 10 tea gardens were closed during his tenure. He could not reopen even a single tea garden despite being a member of the Tea board. My fight is against all this,” Sharma further added.