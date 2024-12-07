‘Reassess legacy of Md Yunus’

Kolkata: BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato on Friday appealed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee to reassess the legacy of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. Yunus is the chief of the interim government of Bangladesh.

Singh put up a letter he wrote to the committee on X, posting: “I write with anguish as Hindus in Bangladesh face unspeakable horrors under Muhammad Yunus’s leadership—mass killings, temple destruction & persecution. Nobel Committee, how can a ‘peace laureate’ allow this? Act now to condemn these atrocities & uphold the Prize’s integrity. #JusticeForHindus…”

He wrote in the letter, “I am… compelled to highlight the tragic irony of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to individuals whose legacies are now stained with violence and injustice.

This letter specifically addresses the grave atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh under the current regime led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Dr Yunus, hailed internationally for his work on microfinance, now stands accused of orchestrating or turning a blind eye to heinous crimes against humanity.

Under his leadership in the interim government, the Hindu community has faced unspeakable horrors…”