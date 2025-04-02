Rear wheels of moving school bus detach

Siliguri: School students had a narrow escape in Siliguri on Tuesday morning when the rear wheels of a moving school bus detached near Jalpai More. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the sudden malfunction left the students in a state of shock.

The bus, carrying around 7 school students, continued running for a short distance even after the rear wheels came off. Upon receiving the news, police from the Jalpai More Traffic Guard and Siliguri Police rushed to the scene and detained the bus driver.

Meanwhile, the school management distanced itself from the responsibility, stating that the buses were hired from vendors (outsourced).

In a separate incident, two youths died in a road accident in Kawakhali area near Siliguri on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Hariprasad Biswas alias Sujoy (18 years) and Shubhadeep Mandal (16 years) from Jyotinagar in Phansidewa, were returning home after selling vegetables when their pick-up van collided head-on with a container truck on the Asian Highway near North Bengal Medical College.

One youth died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Investigation is underway.