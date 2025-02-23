Realtor shot at in Liluah

Kolkata: A real estate developer was shot at by some miscreants at Liluah in Howrah on Friday night. The promoter has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. According to police sources, it was around 10 pm when Rajesh Singh was standing in front of her residence in the Goshala area under Liluah PS when two miscreants came riding a motorcycle shot at him and fled. Rajesh was first taken to a private hospital nearby and was later shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday.

The bullet hit his right side rib cage. A senior police official, involved in the probe, informed that the Singh had criminal antecedents. His name had cropped up in a homicide case earlier. “We are not ruling out old rivalry in the shoot-out. As the victim is involved in promoting, there might be rivalry over financial matters or land disputes. All angles are being explored,” said the official.

The Howrah City Police is scanning the CCTV footage in and around the site to identify the miscreants who committed the crime. Both the miscreants wearing helmets, posing a challenge for the sleuths in identification.