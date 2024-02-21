Reality show: Mamata shoots for ‘Didi No 1’

KOLKATA: A few days back, we had reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would participate in the hit Bengali reality show, ‘Didi No 1’, on Wednesday noon, she joined the shoot at Howrah Dumurjala Stadium, spending over two hours for the special episode, with tight security in place for her.



Banerjee made a special appearance as the chief guest on the popular reality show in the episode featuring dancer Dona Ganguly, along with veteran singers Arundhati Holme Chowdhury and Sreeradha Banerjee. After the shoot, Banerjee mentioned that she enjoyed filming the special episode and then headed to attend the function of International Mother Language Day.

Though she was not part of the competition, the Chief Minister displayed her roti-making skills and even got the host Rachana Banerjee involved.

She also showcased her talent in singing, dancing, and reciting poems. In the roti-making competition, Dona, dancer and wife of cricketer Sourav Ganguly, emerged as the winner. This was the first time Banerjee appeared on a reality show. Last month, Rachana visited the Chief Minister at Nabanna, sparking rumours of the actress entering politics. However, Rachana clarified that the meeting was related to Mamata’s participation in ‘Didi No 1’.

The telecast date for the special episode is unknown, but reportedly, the Chief Minister had a great time chatting with Sreeradha, Arundhuti, Dona, and Rachana on the shooting floor.