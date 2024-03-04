Reality show: Mamata opens up about her childhood, showcases her culinary skills on ‘Didi No 1’

KOLKATA: Did you know that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wasn’t born on January 5 as officially recorded? For the first time ever, the CM revealed that her actual birthday is on October 5. On the Bengali reality show, ‘Didi No 1’ on Zee Bangla, Banerjee shared: “I didn’t understand earlier why it rained in all my programmes.

Later, I learned from my maternal uncle that the day I was born, it rained. However, I did not open my eyes that day. The next day, I opened my eyes at the time of sunrise.” On Sunday, March 3, Bengal and Bengalis worldwide got a rare glimpse of a different side of the Chief Minister. In a two-hour reality show, hosted by Rachana Banerjee and featuring guests like dancer Dona Ganguly and singers Arundhati Holme Chowdhury and Sreeradha Bandopadhyay, Banerjee, who is fondly known as ‘Didi’ shared stories about her childhood, leisure activities and her love for cooking. Praising the show, Banerjee mentioned that women in her family enjoy watching both ‘Didi No. 1’ and Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Dadagiri.’ The feisty leader revealed the challenges of her early life and said she never had a conventional childhood due to her father’s early demise.

“After my father’s demise, we went through tough times. We sold our father’s land and my brother continued his business. I used to wake up at 3 am to cook for the family before heading to school.

During college, I taught students and earned Rs 60, which was a significant amount back then. I also worked in a milk depot, managing to contribute Rs 40-45 to my mother,” said the CM, who demonstrated her ability to make perfect rotis on the show.

On ‘Didi No 1’, Banerjee also talked about helping Bengal’s women achieve financial independence. “We offer Rs 5 lakh for girls who want to start their own business. ‘Didi No. 1’ can connect with us,” said the CM.

Even though Rachana tried to find out about Banerjee’s diet, the Chief Minister didn’t spill the beans. However, she emphasised the importance of exercise, pranayama and walking in her daily routine. She described herself as someone who can’t sit still. She also confessed that she can’t live without her phone and mentioned that she’s trying not to use it while walking nowadays.

During the show, state Tourism minister Indranil Sen shared Banerjee writes and composes songs on the go. Banerjee also mentioned that she watches more serials than movies. A plant lover, the CM has a soft spot for kids and shared a strong message for the youth.

She cautioned them to be careful on social media and said: “I respect it, but don’t believe everything you see. There’s a lot of fake stuff online. Embrace all cultures, but don’t forget your own.”