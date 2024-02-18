Reality show: Mamata likely to participate in ‘Didi No 1’

KOLKATA: If there’s one reality show that holds immense popularity among the women of Bengal, it’s Didi No. 1, hosted by actress Rachana Banerjee. And now, Bengal’s most popular ‘Didi’ i.e. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to participate in the Bengali reality show. Reportedly, the episode will be shot on February 21. If everything goes according to plan, then it would be the first time Banerjee will be appearing on a reality show.



Apart from Banerjee, Dona Ganguly might also be seen in the same episode of ‘Didi No 1’. Earlier, Dona had participated in her husband-cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s reality

show ‘Dadagiri’.

Last month, Rachana had visited Banerjee at Nabanna. During that time, speculations were rife about the actress entering politics. However, Rachana clarified that she had met the CM for ‘Didi No 1’ and not for any political discussions. The Chief Minister will shoot for the special episode at Howrah Dumurjala Stadium on February 21. A meeting has been conducted to address security arrangements for the CM during the event. Banerjee was supposed to visit Punjab on the same day. However, she has postponed her scheduled trip to Punjab. “I was supposed to go to Punjab. I was also scheduled to hold a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. But considering the farmers’ protest across the country, I have postponed my visit,” she said.

Generally, there are four participants on ‘Didi No 1’. So, apart from Banerjee and Dona, there are chances that veteran singer Arundhati Holme Chowdhury might participate in the reality show. Reportedly, TMC MLA and singer Aditi Munshi might come to the special episode as a singer.