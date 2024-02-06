‘Real-Time Train Info System’ fitted on 9 locos

Kolkata: Nine locomotives of Eastern Railway were fitted with Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) in January this year. Till now, a total of 462 locomotives of ER have been fitted with RTIS.

The dependency of train movement control based on the information manually related by the station master or section controllers has been gradually shifting to an automatic satellite-based RTIS.

Through the system, automatic acquisition of train movement information through satellites and provision to relay the received information to control office application (COA) for automatic plotting of control charts.

According to Eastern Railway, commissioning of RTIS devices in locos has become a crucial part of this advanced controlled train operation & controlled mechanism.

Meanwhile, a meeting had taken place between ER’s General Manager Milind K Deouskar and LYNQ Eastern Organic Fertilizer Private Limited Director Akshay Satnaliwala at Eastern Railway Headquarters on Tuesday. Satnaliwala explained the schematic flow of solid waste to different industries as inputs and the prospective buyer at different parts of the country like Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Rajgangapur in Odisha, amongst other clusters. GM offered flexible terms for carrying solid and other waste through the Railway route as a cheaper mode of transportation. The organisation was asked to submit an appeal for station-to-station facility.