Real estate body imposes nearly Rs 60 lakh penalty on 11 builders

Kolkata: For flouting norms in advertising their real estate projects and failing to comply with orders passed on the basis of complaints, West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA) has imposed a penalty of nearly Rs 60 lakh against 11 real estate developers.



The highest penalty imposed has been Rs 15 lakh against ‘Kappa Builders’ for advertising a project at DD block in New Town without WBRERA registration. A penalty was also imposed in several cases for the same. These projects are based in areas like New Town, Central Avenue, Rajarhat, Narayanpur near Kolkata airport, Baruipur in South 24-Parganas.

Penalty was imposed in five cases for failing to hand over possession of flats on time and provide amenities to the buyer as promised. In four of these cases, the penalty imposed was Rs 10 lakh. In another case it was Rs 25000. In one case, the company Ideal Real Estate Pvt. Ltd, whose project is located at Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Park Street area, was fined for failing to develop possession of the flat to a person from Belur, Howrah.

Promoters need to compulsorily register their real estate projects with the WBRERA authority through its website (www.rera.wb.gov.in) if the area of land to be developed is more than 200 sqm or the number of flats/units are more than six with payment of requisite registration fees. No developer shall advertise, market, book or sell any real estate project without prior registration of the same with the WBRERA authority.

There are also instances of developers refusing to hand over completion certificates (CC) even after the party has checked into his/ her flat. If the aggrieved person lodges a complaint with the WBRERA website, there are provisions for imposing huge penalties, stop construction work for the project. An aggrieved party can also move the West Bengal Real Estate Appellate Tribunal if dissatisfied with the directions of the WBRERA authority.