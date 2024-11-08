‘Ready to sacrifice my life but won’t allow divisions in name of religion in Bengal’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated for unity among all religions, castes and creeds and reiterated that she is ready to “sacrifice her own life to thwart any attempts of division of people along religious lines”.

“People have the right to practice their respective religions. I am not against any religion and we in Bengal take part in the festivals of all religions. There are some people who try to divide people along religious lines. I am ready to sacrifice my life but will not allow any divisions in the name of religion in Bengal,” Banerjee said in a veiled attack against BJP without naming it while attending Chhath Puja celebrations at Takta Ghat in Kolkata on Thursday.

Banerjee maintained that it is the tradition of Bengal to be tolerant to people of all religions, castes and communities and be a part of the festivities of all communities.

“The state gives a two-day holiday for observing Chhath Puja which will be held on Thursday evening and Friday morning. In India, people of different religions live. Some are tall, some are short, some have fair complexion, some are dark, some are Brahmin some are Kayestha, and some are from the backward class. We treat everyone with a humanitarian outlook and not by their stature as we believe creating divisions is easy but difficult to maintain unity,” she added.

Banerjee said that she doubts whether Bihar celebrates Chhath Puja on such a large scale as in Bengal.She appealed to the Chhath Puja observers to proceed towards the ghats slowly, observe rituals and return safely.

She advised cooperation with the state administration which made adequate arrangements for smooth conduct of the Puja.

“The Puja is done in the water. So be careful and alert to avoid any accidents. Don’t fall for any provocations. If somebody tells you to hurry because some mishap has occurred, don’t pay heed as it may lead to a stampede-like situation. Go in a queue in an organised manner, observe Puja and return and then allow the next group to repeat the same,” Banerjee said.

She also went to Doi Ghat and made the same appeal to those who will be taking part in observing Chhath rituals.

South Kolkata MP Mala Roy, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma were among others who accompanied Banerjee in both Takta and Doi Ghat.