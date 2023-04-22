‘Ready to give my life, won’t allow division of country’

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she was ready to give her life but would not allow the country to be divided by people ‘pursuing politics of hate’.



“We want peace in Bengal. We don’t want riots. We don’t want divisions in the country. Some people are trying to divide the country and practise the politics of hate. To those who want to divide the country, I promise today on Eid, I am ready to give my life but I will not let the country be divided,” Banerjee said in a veiled attack against the BJP at the Namaz ceremony on Red Road.

Accusing the saffron party of attempts to change the Constitution and history of the country, Banerjee said: “If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished. Today, the Constitution and the history of the nation are being changed. They are doing whatever they like and are raking up the NRC issue. But I will not allow such things till I am alive. Have faith in me. We will continue to fight and will not cow down,” she asserted.

She came down heavily upon the BJP accusing the party of attempts to divide Muslim votes in the state.

In an apparent dig at CPI(M) and Congress, without naming them, Banerjee claimed that some people were trying to “divide the minority votes.”

“Some people have taken money from the BJP and are working to divide Muslim votes. I will not let this happen. I have said you would not be able to divide Muslim votes. Let us all pledge that we will fight them together. We have the Lok Sabha elections in a year that will decide who will come to power. Everyone should cast their vote in favour of the representative they want to elect. We will have to fight to retain the democracy of our country,” she added.

Banerjee claimed that before everything else, one should first become a better human. “A leader stands in solidarity with every citizen of the country. I am praying to Allah (God) to stop this authoritarian government. They say ‘thok do’ (hit them). I wonder what they mean. If we come together, then their government will fall,” she remarked.

Banerjee further reiterated that she would continue to fight and would not give in to money power and Central agencies unleashed upon Trinamool Congress with a political motive. Branding the BJP a ‘gaddar party’, the TMC chairperson said: “I have to fight with a ‘gaddar party’ (treacherous party), I have to fight agencies too, I fight them because I have the courage to do so, but I am not ready to bow my head.”

Referring to the recent developments in the Bilkis Bano case, Banerjee said everyone was released in the case, but “we will fight it out”.

The Centre and the Gujarat government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15 last year. Several PILs were filed in the Supreme Court against the release of the convicts.