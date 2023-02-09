Reading the book of life is more important, says Governor

kolkata: “Books are nothing but reflections of life. Writing books is important but reading the book of life is more important,” said Governor CV Ananda Bose at the inauguration of the 9th Kolkata Literature Festival at the Kolkata Book Fair on Thursday.

The Governor also said that in Bengal, the people of the state prefer books over anything else. “This is a land where books are more favoured than bread,” he said as the gathering erupted in joy.

Quoting John Milton, “A good book is the precious life-blood of a master spirit,” he said: “How it is important to be a good human being to become a good writer.” He then went on to speak about Bhagavad Gita being one of the greatest books.

“If you want to be a writer, you need a mind. Swami Vivekananda, Chanakya and Ramakrishna were all busy men, but they had a mind and words came to them,” said the Governor, who is also a renowned author. Meanwhile, West Bengal Education

minister Bratya Basu recalled reading the Governor’s short story, ‘Street Flower of Chowingee’ where the average lives of the Kolkatans were depicted. “The story had intricate details and underlined pathos. It amazed me,” said Basu.