Reach out to farmers’ doorstep to resolve their issues: Minister

Kolkata: In a special emphasis on redressal of problems received at the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) grievance cell from the farmers, state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has instructed concerned district officials to reach out to their doorstep and directly interact with them for resolving issues faced by them.

Chattopadhyay held a review meeting with senior officials of his department with top district officials attending virtually and took stock of the various schemes that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated for the welfare of the farmers that includes farmers’ death benefit, pension, Krishak Bandhu (New) to name a few.

“I have directed the field officials to directly reach out to the farmers who lodge complaints with the CMO and talk with him for redressal. Once his grievance is addressed, the official should take a written undertaking that the latter is satisfied with the redressal,” said Chattopadhyay.

According to sources in the Agriculture department, the CMO has received 28,000 grievances and to address them, the department had to speak with over 45,500 farmers. In a good number of cases, a single complaint was lodged on behalf of a large number of farmers. Hence, the field officials need to speak with more farmers than the number of grievances received. The minister has instructed to resolve such complaints within

15 days of receipt.

The minister also issued instructions for proper verification of credentials of farmers applying for Krishak Bandhu or other schemes so that the genuine beneficiaries derive benefits and at the same time any forged attempt for availing such facilities can be weeded out.