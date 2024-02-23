Re-classify writ petition as PIL questioning naming of lioness as ‘Sita’: High Court

The Calcutta High Court recently granted leave to re-classify the writ petition questioning the naming of lioness as “Sita” which is kept in Bengal Safari as Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

While hearing the plea filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya stated: “Considering the nature of challenge raised in this writ petition I find that a Social Organisation along with two other private individuals have come up questioning naming of two lions as “Sita” and “Akbar” which are kept in Bengal Safari since alleged naming hurts the religious sentiments of a section of the citizens of the country who belong to a particular religious community. Therefore, it appears that the personal right of the petitioners is not in breach rather petitioners have espoused the cause of the greater section of people of our country who belong to a particular religion. Therefore, the writ petition in its present form is not maintainable.”

The grievance of the petitioners being a social organisation naming one lioness as Sita which is kept in Bengal Sarari hurts religious sentiments of the citizens of this country who belong to a particular religion.

In an earlier hearing, the advocates representing the parties had submitted that they were not certain about the naming of the two lions and the Additional Advocate General directed to obtain instruction on whether the name was done or not. The AAG on Friday submitted that the naming has already been done and that such naming was done by the concerned authority of Tripura Government since two lions have been brought in from there and that the state is contemplating to re-name those two lions.