RD Burman’s 84th birth anniv: ‘Avant-garde composer who revolutionised film music’

KOLKATA: Percussionist Bickram Ghosh credits the legendary RD Burman as one of the reasons he pursued music composition. Burman’s avant-garde style and groundbreaking music and arrangements continue to inspire Ghosh and countless musicians across generations. Calling himself a “humongous fan” of Pancham Da (as he was lovingly called), Ghosh said, “I was born into a family of classical musicians. However, in the late 90s, I started creating fusion music, and in the early 2000s, I ventured into film music because I was highly inspired by Pancham Da.” On Tuesday, the musical maestro would have celebrated his 84th birthday. Born in Kolkata on June 27, 1939, to renowned parents, SD Burman and Meera Dev Burman, he left an indelible mark on the world of music. Noted musician-composer Rocket Mandal, who collaborated with the legend on multiple occasions, emphasises the enduring inspiration of Burman’s music for contemporary musicians. Mandal fondly recalls their last performance together in 1992 at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. “I had worked with him on an album where I played guitar for eight songs. Pancham Da is the ultimate inspiration for anyone interested in music. He could use any instrument be it Western or Indian in his songs,” he said.



According to Ghosh, the music of Burman, who introduced elements of jazz, funk, disco, and other Western genres in Hindi and Bengali soundscape, is fresh forever. “I am jealous of the analog format he was able to work on. The sound in the analog format is much better. His music is timeless,” said Ghosh. On the 84th birth anniversary of the musical genius, Ghosh has teamed up with Amit Kumar to compose a fun track ‘Awaara Parinda’ as a tribute to the music magician.

Singer Saikat Mitra remembers Burman as a “simple man.” “It was his simplicity which made him the legend he is. Since the 70s till today, Pancham Da remains an inspiration for musicians,” said Mitra, who had sung in his composition for Bengali film ‘Purushottam’ (1992) starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Debashree Roy.

Recently, a tribute concert to SD Burman and RD Burman, titled ‘Burmania’ was held in Kolkata. Mumbai’s top musicians led by ace percussionist Anupam Ghatak including original players from Burman’s team, Suraj Sathe (accordion) and Shyam Raj (tenor sax) created the original soundscape of the Burmans along with other frontline musicians like Kiran Gaikwad, Chirag Panchal, Robin Fargose, Walter Dias, Nagesh Koli and Suresh Iyer.