RBU opens admissions for 2 training courses

Kolkata: Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has opened admissions for two training courses to help students prepare for competitive exams under its Employment Oriented Guidance Programme. The courses are aimed at building a candidate’s academic preparedness along with overall personality development.

One of the courses is for candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET) and the State Eligibility Test (SET), conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC). This four-month program, beginning March 1, will focus on Paper-I of the NET/SET in humanities and commerce and the course fee is Rs 6,000.

The second course is the West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) Combined Examination. This year-long program will have classes three to four days a week and a fee of Rs 18,500. Admissions are now open and seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis through an offline application process. A university official highlighted that approximately 30-35 per cent of enrolled students qualify for the NET/SET course. Meanwhile, in the WBCS examination, four to five students from a batch of 30 typically qualify for Group ‘A’ positions each year, with some achieving top ranks. Additionally, 68 students qualify for Groups ‘C’ and ‘D’, while a significant number succeed in other government examinations, such as clerkship exams.