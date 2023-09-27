Ray’s longtime associate, cinematographer Soumendu Roy, passes away at 90

“I never attended film school. Manik da (Satyajit Ray) was my teacher and institution,” remarked Soumendu Roy in an interview. This enduring relationship began with the iconic film ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955 and lasted until 1992, the year when Ray passed away. Roy, the legendary cinematographer and the last living member of Ray’s unit, passed away at the age of 90 in his Ballygunge residence in Kolkata on Wednesday at 12.30 pm. The longtime associate of Ray, who worked with the legendary filmmaker on 21 films, was suffering from age-related ailments.

Subrata Mitra was the cinematographer for ‘Pather Panchali.’ Roy worked as a camera caretaker in ‘Pather Panchali’. In 1960, when Mitra had eye problems, Roy stepped in to shoot ‘Teen Kanya.’ This marked the beginning of a journey that gave cinephiles classics like ‘Abhijaan,’ ‘Chiriyakhana,’ ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne,’ ‘Aranyer Din Ratri,’ ‘Pratidwandi,’ ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari,’ ‘Sonar Kella,’ ‘Jana Aranya,’ ‘Seemabaddha,’ ‘Ashani Sanket,’ and ‘Ghare Baire,’ to name a few.

A cherished photo shows Ray and Roy deep in thought on the set of ‘Ashani Sanket’, a favourite among movie lovers. When Ray switched to colour for this film, which won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival, Ray advised Roy to approach the shoot with the mindset of capturing a black-and-white film. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining proper camera exposure.

Though he is mainly known for being associated with Ray, he has also worked with stalwarts like Tapan Sinha, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Tarun Majumdar.

The passing of the legendary cinematographer has deeply saddened Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Taking to social media, she wrote: “I am deeply grieved by the demise of the legendary cinematographer Soumendu Roy. He collaborated with the veteran filmmaker Satyajit Ray on iconic films such as ‘Teen Kanya,’ ‘Ashani Sanket,’ ‘Aranyer Din Ratri,’ and ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.’ His remarkable work in these films continues to be remembered by audiences. He was closely associated with Roop Kala Kendra. In 2012, the Government of West Bengal honoured him with a ‘Special Film Award,’ and in 2015, he received a lifetime achievement award.”