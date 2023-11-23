Ray of hope for unprivileged chidren

In an endeavour to do social upliftment, a woman has decided to take up the cause of educating the children who live on the pavement.

Mitravinda’s journey that began with a single act of kindness by distributing food to unprivileged kids during the difficult times of 2020 prompted her to envisage a school in South Kolkata with just three children. Now, the school can accommodate 30 students, and Mitravinda takes care of all aspects of their education, from regular classes to cultural programmes.

Not only does she impart knowledge, but she also makes sure that each child is well taken care of. Her organisation, the Ramdhanu Foundation, takes care of their lives from birth to 18-years-old. It is encouraging to see college students taking part in this initiative by volunteering their time to educate these unprivileged children. A student at Mitravinda’s school is preparing for the Madhyamik examination next year.

In the future, she hopes to expand her purpose of helping those in need by creating a home for women. Mitravinda Ghosh and the Ramdhanu Foundation serve as a reminder that even in the face of hardship, kindness and education may open the door to a better tomorrow in a city that is frequently chastised for its harsh realities.