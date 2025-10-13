Ratua: BJP leaders resign in protest amid rift over new Mandal Committee formation

Malda: Discontent has erupted within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ratua, North Malda, following the formation of a new Mandal Committee. The dissatisfaction has led to a dramatic turn of events as several BJP leaders from the 4th Mandal Committee area tendered their resignations from all party posts in protest against the organisational decisions.

According to party sources, the new 4th Mandal Committee of Ratua Assembly constituency was recently constituted by the North Malda District Committee. However, many local BJP leaders and workers have refused to accept the new committee, alleging that it was formed without proper consultation. In protest, Shankar Sarkar, president of the outgoing 4th Mandal Committee, along with vice-presidents Nabakumar Mondal and Rabindranath Saha, among others, resigned from all organisational posts on Saturday.

The leaders accused North Malda District BJP president Pratap Singha of running the organisation in an arbitrary manner and ignoring grassroots opinion. “We repeatedly appealed to the district leadership to recognise the committee we had formed through unanimous consent, but our pleas went unheard,” said Shankar Sarkar. “Pratap Singha is running the party as per his own wishes, disregarding the voices of dedicated workers. If our demand is not respected, we will take a major decision in the coming days,” he warned.

The resigning leaders have sent a formal letter of resignation to the district leadership, expressing their frustration over what they termed as “biased and unilateral decision-making.”

Responding to the controversy, Pratap Singha, BJP’s North Malda District President, said: “The formation of the new Mandal Committee is a part of the party’s organisational process. Any issues arising from it will be resolved within the party framework.”

The internal rift has triggered speculation about growing factionalism within the BJP’s Ratua unit, potentially weakening its organisational base ahead of the upcoming political season.