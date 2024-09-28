‘Rattirer Sathi’: 6 retired cops deputed to oversee security at 6 state hosps

Kolkata: Six government hospitals in Kolkata, including four medical colleges, are set to start the ‘Rattirer Sathi’ programme as six retired police officers have been assigned to maintain the security of each hospital so that women can work without any fear during the night.

‘Rattirer Sathi’ is a state government initiative to improve the safety of women in the workplace, including in hospitals, medical colleges, and other places where women work at night. On the recommendation of Kolkata Police Commissioner, six retired senior police officers have been deployed to look after the security issues under this programme.

These police officers retired as deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in Kolkata police. Aurobinda Kumar Mishra has been assigned to SSKM Hospital while Asif Jamal will look after NRS Medical College. Nawsad Ali has been assigned to Calcutta National Medical College while Anuj Hom Roy will look after Calcutta Medical College. Debasish Chakraborty has been assigned to Gardenreach Superspecialty Hospital and Biswajit Roy for MR Bangur Hospital. No retired officer has yet been deputed for RG Kar Medical College. Under the ‘Rattirer Sathi’ programme, a mobile app with alarm devices is being created so that women can download it to contact local police stations in case of an emergency. It will allow women to make an SOS call to the nearest police station. Security checks and breathalyzer tests will be performed at hospitals and medical colleges. Safe zones for women and separate restrooms with toilets are being constructed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her meeting with the health officials in Nabanna on Thursday said that Surajit Kar Purkayastha, a former DGP who is carrying out a security audit of all medical colleges and hospitals will create the app to keep a tab on the security issues in the medical institutions throughout Bengal.

The Chief Minister asked the principals of medical colleges to introduce biometric attendance and capture the details of those coming to the medical colleges for cleaning or as security personnel. State government has provided funds of Rs 100 crore for setting up additional washrooms, purified drinking water, rest rooms, lights, CCTVs.