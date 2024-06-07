Ration scam: ED summons Rituparna once again

KOLKATA: A day after Rituparna Sengupta skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ration distribution corruption case, sources informed the popular Bengali actress is likely to be summoned again.

On June 5, Rituparna was asked to appear before the ED in the multi-crore ration distribution case. However, being abroad at the time, the actress sent an email to the ED officials, explaining that it would not be possible for her to visit the CGO Complex at this moment. She assured them that she would reach out upon her return to the country.

Sources from the Central investigative agency said that upon receiving communication from the actor, the ED officials decided to issue a fresh notice to her. They want to provide her with ample time to appear for interrogation at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, Kolkata. The sources also said that the ED officials have obtained information regarding Rituparna’s financial dealings in the alleged ration corruption scandal.

Earlier, the National Award-winning actress mentioned that she had no prior knowledge of the ration scam. In fact, she expressed surprise upon learning about it. Meanwhile, Rituparna returned to Kolkata on Thursday. Her 50th collaboration with Prosenjit Chatterjee, titled ‘Ajogyo,’ is set to release in theatres on Friday. Thus, the actress returned from abroad to participate in the promotional event of the film. In 2019, Rituparna was summoned by the ED in connection to the Rose Valley Ponzi scam.

It was reported that she had accompanied Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu on several foreign trips, allegedly assisting in the sale and production of films.